50th RAGBRAI ends Saturday night in Davenport, Iowa

(ABC 6 News) – All week, thousands of cyclists have been biking across Iowa for the annual RAGBRAI ride and it has officially wrapped up Saturday.

RAGBRAI is the world’s longest and oldest recreational ride.

From Sioux City, to Ames, to Coralville, these dedicated cyclists are ending the 50th historical ride in Davenport, Iowa.

The final leg of the ride was around 66 miles.

While the heat has certainly been an unwelcome addition for some riders, many plowed right on through and say the hot temperatures only added to the memorable experience.

“I will say it was one tough day,” said Rae Hoele, one of the bikers. “We were feeling a little discouraged at one point when it said, ‘feels like 102’, but right then we got some cloud cover, and we were able to get right back on our bikes. But my legs are feeling the climb, they’re feeling it.”

Indianola IV and Wellness offered riders a new way to stay hydrated through IV bags. A full bag cost $45 and there were also vitamin shots available to participants.

