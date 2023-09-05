$50,000 reward offered for information on Jodi Huisentruit’s remains

(ABC 6 News) – 28 years after her disappearance, the search for former Mason City news anchor Jodi Huisentruit continues.

Jodi went missing on her way to work in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.

Private investigator Steve Ridge has been following the case since the beginning.

This past February, he offered a $25,000 reward for any information that would lead to the discovery of Jodi’s remains.

Now, Ridge is increasing the reward to $50,000.

“I really wanna make sure we kinda pull out all the stops. The time is getting away from us and we really need to get some details nailed down here to locate Jodi’s remains,” said Ridge.

Ridge is hopeful that increasing the reward will generate buzz around the investigation and bring new information to light.

Anyone with any information about the location of Jodi’s remains should contact the Mason City police or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

It’s time to bring Jodi home.