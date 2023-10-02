3 Rochester teens arrested after mid-week shootings

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded to two shootings Wednesday, Sept 25, and made three connected arrests this weekend.

According to Lt. Jennifer Hodgman with RPD’s investigative division, at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a “shot-up” empty vehicle in the 2000 block of Chardonnay Lane NW.

At about 11:30 p.m. the same day, officers responded to Olmsted Medical Center after an individual was brought in with wounds from their windshield being shot in, in the 800 block of 21st Avenue SE. Hodgeman said the second shooting stemmed from a disagreement at Walmart, and ended with individuals shooting at an occupied vehicle.

On Friday, Sept. 29, police served two search warrants related to the shootings.

One, in the 2000 block of chardonnay lane NW, resulted in two arrests — 19-year-olds Christian Avery Miller and Anthony Lavelle Frazier face recommended charges of attempted murder and 2nd-degree assault with deadly weapons, Hodgman said.

A second search warrant, served in the 2400 block of highway 52 North, resulted in the arrest of a juvenile male who faces recommended charges of aggravated robbery and juvenile in possession of a firearm, Hodgman said.

Hodgman said the investigations are complete and RPD does not anticipate further arrests.