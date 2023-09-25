2 killed, 2 hospitalized after crash involving Amish buggy in Fillmore County

(ABC 6 News) – Two people are dead and two others are hospitalized after a crash involving a vehicle and Amish buggy in Fillmore County on Monday morning.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) told ABC 6 News that the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in Sumner Township near County Road 1 by the Sumner Center Church.

The FCSO said it was a rear-end crash. Two people from the horse-drawn buggy were killed along with its horse. Two other people were sent to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

ABC 6 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.