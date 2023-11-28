2 injured after small plane makes emergency landing on Brooklyn Park highway, hits car

(KSTP) – Authorities say two people suffered minor injuries after a small plane made an emergency landing on a Brooklyn Park highway and collided with a vehicle late Tuesday morning.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene captured footage of the plane on Highway 81, just north of County Road 8.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the single-engine plane was apparently headed to Crystal Airport when a mechanical issue caused power loss at around 10:32 a.m. The aircraft then hit overhead power wires while making an emergency landing and collided with the vehicle.

The person inside the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that police considered minor.

The plane’s pilot — the only person in the aircraft — was treated at the scene.

Southbound County Road 81 was shut down temporarily after the crash. However, it has since reopened.

Police say NTSB and FAA will be investigating the incident.