125 Live cuts ribbon with Rochester Chamber of Commerce on expansions

(ABC 6 News) – 125 Live has officially expanded it’s space and services for members. Friday morning the chamber of commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for it’s new facilities room and technology center.

These spaces will host a multitude of programs from basic tech education on tablets and computers to pickle ball and yoga instructions.

125 live executive director, Sywlia Bujak Oliver says they expect member to take full advantage of these and draw in new ones too.

“This new space is designed to have all kinds of fitness wellness activities and also pickleball courts. So we are trying our best to come out with the space to attract more people to 125 Live,” Oliver said.

The new space is already in use for members and more classes will be available to sign up for as early as next week.