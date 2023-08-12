11-year-old killed in bicycle versus car crash

Courtesy: MGN / Pixabay

(ABC 6 News) – An 11-year-old is dead after a bicycle versus car crash in Albert Lea, Friday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Marshall Street around 5 pm. When emergency crews arrived, they found 11-year-old Ayden Brackey of Albert Lea unresponsive. Emergency crews began life-saving measures and transported him to Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say Brackey was riding his bike when he was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 89 Viola Matson of Albert Lea.

According to Albert Lea Police there was no signs of impairment of the driver and no criminal charges are being sought.