WIND ADVISORY: Gusty winds likely Tuesday

Strong, gusty winds are expected on Tuesday.

A dynamic low pressure system will track towards the area from the west, while high pressure will remain over the eastern Great Lakes. The result is a tight pressure gradient between the two which will lead to the gusty winds.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the entire Weather First area until 7:00 PM.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible at times.

The wind will lighten a touch Tuesday evening, but still remain elevated with gusts near 30 mph and 35 mph through Wednesday.