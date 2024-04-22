WIND ADVISORY: Gusty winds expected on Monday

The wind will ramp up once again on Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for the entire ABC 6 Weather First area until 5:00 PM as gusts may approach 40 to 45 mph at times ahead of a cold front that will pass through. The wind will be out of the south so a strong cross-wind component will be likely on I-90 or east-to-west roads.

The front may also spark a few light showers.

The wind will lighten Monday night into Tuesday, but will remain elevated with gusts of 20 to 25 mph at times.

In fact, the rest of the week is looking rather windy with the exception of Wednesday.

Tuesday and Thursday the wind may gust up to 30 mph at times and 40 mph heading into Friday.