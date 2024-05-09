What to expect for rain the rest of this week

The heavier, more consistent rainfall has wrapped up at this point. We still have isolated thunderstorms possible Thursday night. They would occur east of I-35. These storms will be wrapped up by about 10 PM at the latest. We do not have nearly the spin in our atmosphere that we had earlier Thursday afternoon (despite not having significant shear). Translation, odds of having another situation like what happened in Charles City are MUCH lower for Thursday evening.

In addition to these storms, more of them are forecasted Friday afternoon and evening. The timing of these storms would be about 3-8 PM. They could feature some strong wind gusts, which is the main reason why we have been placed under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather. Odds are, storms will not get strong enough to go severe. Rainfall totals will depend on where the rain ends up tracking exactly, but totals will range from nothing at all to up to 1/2″ of rain.