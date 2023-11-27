Weekend snowfall recap

Most of us got around 1″ of snowfall from Saturday night through early Sunday afternoon. The highest totals consistently stayed south of I-90 and/or near I-35. St. Ansgar is the winner for the highest snowfall report at 1.6″. Totals up north of I-90 and east of I-35 mainly stayed under an inch. 0.8″ of snow was also reported in Hayfield, MN.

Roads are in better shape than what they were Sunday morning, but slick spots are still going to be out and about in rural areas, residential areas, and bridges/overpasses. Any other roads that remain untreated will also have icy spots with air temperatures dropping into the teens overnight. If you scrape any snow off your cars before going to bed, it will save a few minutes early Monday morning.