Weekend snow chances
As opposed to a rain/snow mix, snow is the more likely precipitation to take place. Although odds are still around 30-40 percent. Snowfall totals are trending lighter than the snowfall we got last weekend. With above-average temperatures over the next week and beyond (we are normally at about 34°F this time of year) any snow we get will melt faster than the snow we got last weekend melted. This will impact the travel scene less (on top of snow being fresher in peoples’ minds).