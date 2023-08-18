Weekend Heat Wave On Track
We are gearing up for the hottest weekend of the year so far! Humidity will soar along with the temperatures, making it feel even worse at times. Look for highs in the upper 80s & the lower 90s, with a pretty good opportunity at seeing the first official 90° or better day of the year Saturday, if not Sunday. But as mentioned, the humidity will be extremely high, making it feel miserable at times, with our heat index values in the upper 90s, if not in the triple digits at times! This trend will continue as we go through the first half of next week, with the forecast looking hot & humid through Wednesday.