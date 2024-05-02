Weekend ahead to bring light rain chance

High pressure will build into the region on Friday leading to a quiet end to the week, however another system will drive a cold front through on Saturday leading to a chance for light rain.

High temperatures on Friday will climb back to near 70° under a mostly sunny sky.

A cold front will slide through the region sometime on Saturday morning. There will be enough moisture and energy to produce some light rain. Most areas will see around 0.25″ or less. It’ll be a cooler day with high temperatures near 60°.

High pressure will settle back in on Sunday leading to a sunny, quiet and warm end to the weekend as high temperatures surge back into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The warmer than average temperatures will continue into next week with highs in the low-to-mid 70s on Monday.