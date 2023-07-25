Wednesday Morning Storms

Overnight and early Wednesday morning after sunrise, scattered storms will be possible. They will develop Tuesday evening in the Dakotas and move southeast towards us. Some of these storms could be strong or even severe locally, but that is conditional that they pass through earlier in the overnight (think 1-4 AM or 2-5 AM). Although odds are better than they pass closer to 4-7 AM when there is less energy to work with. If storms still manage to be strong or severe by the time they reach us, hail and high winds are top threats.

With this line of storms most likely weaker by the time we get it, rainfall is likely to be under 1″ across all communities, but a few downpours could still be present. If storms move through earlier, we will have communities clear the 1″ mark.

In addition to affecting rainfall, the timing of these storms will also impact temperatures. Rain-cooled air will delay when we start to warm up Wednesday. Although, it will still feel hot out by the afternoon hours.