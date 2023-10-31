Will Halloween 2023 make the record books?

It’s going to be cold, but bearable. There have been many cold Halloweens, and of course anyone who has been around awhile will remind you of Halloween of 1991. However, in 1991, Rochester and much of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa did not receive the heavy snow that central Minnesota did on Halloween Day. There was a lot of ice, it was still a very problematic storm system, but we did not get the heavy snow on October 31st. Heavier snow fell on November 1st-2nd. This Halloween is going to be cold, and based on high temperature it may make the top 5 for coldest. We also have snow coming in tonight and early Tuesday morning, and a minor accumulation could easily put is in the top 5 for snowiest on record! Here’s how the numbers shake down.