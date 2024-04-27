Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms Sunday

There will be a few showers and a thunderstorm around late in the day Saturday, but we’re not all going to see rain. Rain will become more widespread Saturday night through Sunday as another wave of low pressure moves through the region. There is a chance some storms may be stronger Sunday, but widespread severe weather is not likely.

The good news is there will be some pockets of heavier rain around the area through the day Sunday. Temperatures will be kept down due to clouds and rain, further limiting the risk of severe weather. Still, stay tuned for any weather updates this weekend as there is still a chance for some stronger storms.