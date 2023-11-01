What about Halloween of 1991?
Today’s snowfall of 1.1″ at RST puts today in 4th place for snowiest Halloween on record for Rochester. Some other locations in southeast Minnesota are in the same boat, although today’s snow didn’t affect all of us. Austin’s total was closer to a trace. I’ve noticed many on social media questioning today’s statistic, especially since the Halloween Blizzard of 1991 is one of the highlights, if not THE top story of Minnesota’s weather history. On October 31st of 1991, Rochester only received 0.4″ of snow. Much of Iowa and southeast Minnesota were struck by freezing rain and sleet at the onset of that storm while other parts of Minnesota received heavy snow. We did get accumulations of 6-10″, but the accumulating snow occurred on November 1st-2nd in southeast Minnesota and parts of Iowa. Here’s a summary of the activity from NWS LaCrosse.