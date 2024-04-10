Warming trend continues Wednesday; slim chance of showers ahead
Another bright, mild day is ahead Wednesday with temperatures a bit warmer than they were Tuesday. There will again be some clouds billowing in the afternoon with just a slight chance of a brief, spring shower. Any rain will be short-lived. Enjoy the milder temperatures and sunshine. Clouds are back Wednesday night and a few more showers are possible Thursday along with the likelihood of cooler air bringing temperatures back to more seasonable levels.