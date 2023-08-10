Two decent opportunities for rain
Our first chance looks to be the best one for area-wide rainfall, and that’s Thursday night into Friday morning. The window for tonight’s storms is between 1am and 7am, concentrated mostly in that 3-4am time frame. There is another shot at rain Friday late afternoon to evening, but those storms look to be more isolated, yet stronger. There is a chance of severe storms with the round later in the day Friday. We’ll get a break from any rain on Saturday, and Sunday may offer up some area-wide showers, a bit lower on the intensity scale.