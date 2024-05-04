Trending warmer early this coming week with occasional rain chances

The second half of the weekend is going to be nice and bright around here with temperatures very close to the norm for this time of the year. It’s going to be a little bit warmer early next week. Highs will run slightly above average, reaching the 70s Monday and Tuesday and upper 60s Wednesday.

There aren’t any significant storm systems on the way from today’s perspective, but there are occasional chances for showers and a few garden variety thunderstorms next week. The next round of showers looks to arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning.