Strong storms return early Friday morning

A front will push through the region late Thursday night through early Friday morning and will be the focus of widespread showers and thunderstorms. There is a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms with this line of storms, although severe hail and wind would be the exception from the line, not the rule.

The timing of these storms is from about 3-4am along and west of I-35 to about 6-7am in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Stay tuned to the forecast through Thursday for the very latest on any severe potential with this line of storms. Either way, it will have some more beneficial rain for the region as the active weather pattern continues.