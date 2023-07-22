Some isolated Saturday thundershowers
This weekend is shaping up nicely, from seasonable warmth to a chance for a quick downpour or even a thunderstorm. The shower and thunderstorm potential is for isolated activity, meaning we won’t all receive rain, but there’s a good chance we’ll see some activity around southeast Minnesota and north Iowa Saturday afternoon to early evening. Again, we won’t all see rain and it won’t scratch the drought, but a refreshing downpour is possible for some lucky folks. It should be just humid enough to fuel that isolated shower activity, yet not so humid to make you want to sit inside all day.