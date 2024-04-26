Showers, storms Friday evening; another round of rain Sunday

While parts of western Iowa and eastern Nebraska are being hammered by severe weather, we’re looking at showers with occasional rumbles of thunder around southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Friday evening to early Saturday morning. One round of rain has pushed through Friday afternoon, and more shower and thunderstorm activity is likely Friday evening until about 3am Saturday morning.

We’ll catch a break through the majority of Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures back into the upper 60s. It’s going to be breezy at times through Saturday with wind gusts up to 35-40mph. A few showers and storms are possible Saturday evening, mainly south of I-90.

Another round of rain arrives Saturday night, and occasional showers and thunderstorms are likely again through Sunday. The potential of severe weather Sunday remains to our south, mainly from southern Iowa through Missouri. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out Sunday. The majority of activity for us will be garden variety showers with more, needed rain.

Next week’s weather quiets down with the slight chance of some isolated showers Tuesday and Thursday.