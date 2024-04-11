Seasonably cool, gusty, with some showers Thursday
An area of low pressure is moving through the region Thursday. It’s going to stir up the wind, bring the likelihood of showers Thursday afternoon through evening, and cool things back down for a couple days. It’s possible we could see a few showers around the area Thursday morning. The best chance of a good downpour and even a thunderstorm is late Thursday afternoon through evening. Skies will clear out Thursday night making for a sunny Friday. Winds will still be gusty and temperatures will reach the upper 50s Friday afternoon. The weekend is looking much warmer.