Saturday starts cold and bright, finishes with light snow
A weak system will move through the area late Saturday, making for a quick batch of light snow for many of us. Amounts look to stay between a trace to an inch, maybe one or two spots with amounts up to 1.5″. Temperatures early Saturday will be in the low- to mid-teens, but there will be sunshine in the morning. Clouds increase Saturday afternoon and highs return above freezing, but below normal. Look for light snow Saturday evening, which looks to be enough to make roads slick Saturday night.