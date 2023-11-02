Pleasant wrap to the week
Temperatures are going to rebound, albeit only slightly, to the mid to upper-40s for the next couple days. 50s will be more common, especially in north Iowa, Friday afternoon. Seasonably cool temperatures and a little sunshine will combine with a light wind through Friday. Clouds will be more widespread Friday, but temperatures will still be a bit warmer despite the lack of sunshine at times. There is a chance of showers returning this weekend, but it’s not going to be a washout and there will be some spots in the ABC 6 area that do not receive much rain, if any.