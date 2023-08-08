Not a good pattern for sustained rain
The jet stream has been either to the north of us, or coming at us directly from the west or northwest. That’s a difficult pattern for sustained, slow-moving storm systems being able to deliver a good dose of rain. As you may have noticed, that’s been the trend for most of this summer. In order for the setup to change and allow for a lot of humid air to move our way, we’d need to see a pattern that allowed movement from the southwest or south. So far, that’s not been and is not looking to be in the cards for us.