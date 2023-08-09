Northwest flow
With the jet stream out of the northwest, one could argue we’re in an “active” weather pattern, but not one that will offer up the kind of activity that will thwart the drought. A few, brief showers are possible Wednesday evening, and some downpours are possible Thursday night, but they won’t hold tight over one location for very long. What we’ll need to see is a stronger fetch of moisture and a very slow-moving focal point for sustained rain, like a stationary front or approaching warm front.