Much needed soaking rain – totals up to ~9pm Tuesday
Everyone in the viewing area got some rain today. Some much more than others, namely Fillmore County with some pockets of more than 2″ of rain. 3″ was reported in Harmony! There is still rain as of 9pm, so the totals reflected here will not be storm total rainfall from today. Please note the rainfall total on the Almanac is at the Rochester airport up until 4:30pm. Showers and a thunderstorm or two remain possible overnight into Wednesday morning.