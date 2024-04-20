More seasonable temperatures next week

After a chilly start to the weekend, temperatures will moderate Sunday and remain more seasonable next week. The next chance of rain is late Monday through Monday night and Tuesday. That front will drop temps back to the 50s Tuesday, which is still close to the norm for this time of the year. The next good chance of soaking rain arrives late next week and weekend.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, above average temperatures return to end the month of April and kick off May.