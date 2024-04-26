More rain, and a few strong storms possible Friday

For the most part, Friday’s showers and thunderstorms are looking to remain below severe levels. From late Friday afternoon through evening, some thunderstorms may pack more punch in southern Minnesota and north Iowa. The bullseye for the highest potential of severe weather is in southwest to central Iowa, mainly from Omaha, Nebraska to Des Moines.

There will likely be a few rounds of rain Friday. I don’t expect it to be a non-stop, all day rain. The morning round will weaken as it moves west to east. As stronger storms form in western Iowa Friday afternoon, some of them may maintain some strength as they move into north Iowa. The risk of severe is marginal, but is not zero. Any watches and warnings issued Friday will show up here on our website and on the ABC 6 News app as soon as they’re issued.