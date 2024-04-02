More light snow and rain early Tuesday

The same system that delivered rain and occasional snow Monday will linger through the next couple days. It’s going to be gaining some steam going into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning! For the start of Tuesday, there will be lingering light snow and rain. It will be a mix at times, but leaning more toward snow than rain. Amounts will not be significant, but some grassy area accumulations for some of us are likely Tuesday morning. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s again, reaching the lower 40s briefly in the afternoon.

We’re keeping an eye on this same storm system to strengthen and slow down over the Great Lakes. Areas along and east of Highway 52 in southeast Minnesota and a small chunk of northeast Iowa are most likely to receive another inch or two of snow early Wednesday.