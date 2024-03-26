Milder to end the week and a little rain is possible Easter weekend

There will be more of a wintry feel to Tuesday and Wednesday as this storm system departs, we pick up a little more snow, and temperatures drop through Wednesday. Highs will recover to around 40 on Thursday and lower 50s by Friday afternoon. With the milder air at the end of the week to the weekend, there is at least a chance for a few rain showers. Amounts won’t be anywhere close to what we’ve just seen and will get more of Tuesday, but there will at least be a little rain.

The weather pattern will become more active starting Friday through next Tuesday with an assortment of smaller waves of low pressure set to move through the region.