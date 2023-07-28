Friday Storm Chances
It’s a bit of a broken record, “rain for some, not for all”, but that’s the case again Friday. Still, there will be some heavy downpours for some lucky recipients Friday, especially later in the day. The Storm Prediction Center has those along and south of I-90 in a Slight Risk for severe weather. I’m expecting thunderstorms in both southeast Minnesota and north Iowa with the higher chance of severe weather in Iowa. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for some heavy-rainers without hail and damaging winds.