Friday morning storms likely

A squall line will be moving our way late Thursday night into Friday morning. There is a slight chance there could be some stronger storms within this line with the primary concern being damaging wind gusts. With that said, the majority of the line of storms looks to remain below severe levels.

Another 1/2″ to 1″ of rain is possible by the middle of Friday. From the mid-afternoon through evening Friday, skies will be clearing and we’ll see some sunshine by late afternoon to early evening.