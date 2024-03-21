Early Friday AM snow likely to cause some travel troubles

A clipper is on the way for Thursday night and Friday morning. From around Midnight Thursday night until day break Friday morning, snow will fall heavily at times. With a window of heavy snow for a few hours, amounts look to be shovelable, plowable, and will more than likely slow down your Friday morning commute.

Another storm system arrives late in the weekend and will make for some additional issues on the roads during the day Sunday. Snow looks to turn to rain Sunday night and Monday morning.