Drought intensifies in southeast Minnesota
For the first time since January of 2004, Olmsted County has been categorized as being in “Extreme Drought” (D4) by the US Drought Monitor. The time frame of May 16th until today is now the driest on record for KRST and other parts of southeast Minnesota. While the drought has intensified for some, it has eased for others in south-central Minnesota and north Iowa. Still, all of our viewing area is at least abnormally dry or in drought. This will continue to expand and intensify in the next couple weeks.