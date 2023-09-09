Don’t get too excited for rain this weekend
While there is a chance of rain Saturday evening and then again Sunday, rainfall amounts will remain minor. Even if we’re fortunate to catch a couple good downpours, they’ll be isolated and grand totals will likely stay below a tenth of an inch. Still, it’s something, and hopefully it’s enough to put the dust down in a few spots. Next week promises to be cooler with a stretch of highs in the 60s to lower 70s; something we haven’t seen in quite a long time.