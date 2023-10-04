Cooler to end the week!
Have you been sweating away while quietly sipping your pumpkin spiced latte’, waiting patiently for a nice, cool fall day? You’re in luck! By the end of this week, we’re looking at some much cooler weather affecting us from Friday through the weekend. Friday will be a little raw at times thanks to showers, but the rain should taper off by the late afternoon to early evening. It’s going to be much cooler in the stands for Friday night football this week, and overnight lows may bring about a little frost this weekend, especially Sunday morning.