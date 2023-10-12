Blustery, rainy stretch ahead

Rain will move in Thursday, starting in the morning in Iowa and eventually pushing into Minnesota during the early to mid-afternoon. A large, slow-moving storm system will take hold Thursday and hang around until Saturday afternoon. Cloud cover will linger through at least the first half of Sunday. The upside is that we need the rain, and there isn’t anything “severe” coming with this storm system. This should put another dent in drought conditions for many in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

The future clouds and radar shown in these images is model guidance, and actual amounts will certain to vary. The purpose of this data is to get in the ballpark of what will actually happen. Rainfall totals should end up being a good soak for many of us, around 1-2″ by Saturday afternoon. A few locations may surpass a couple inches of rain.