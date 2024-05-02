Beautifully quiet to end the week, showers return Friday night

The system that brought Thursday’s rain is moving to the east of us Thursday night, and clouds will decrease. There will be some lingering fog and low clouds in some locations early Friday morning, but that will clear out quickly. With highs around 70 and a sunny sky, Friday is shaping up to be a nice, quiet day.

Another front moves in Friday night and will be the focus for another round of showers with a slight chance of a rumble of thunder. Rain will come to an end Saturday morning and we should see a few breaks of sunshine by Saturday afternoon.