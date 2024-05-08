Another round of rain moves in Wednesday

After a good soak early Tuesday morning, we don’t have much time to dry off before the next wave rolls our way. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Wednesday, especially from the late afternoon through the evening. Some showers will linger through Thursday morning as well, although not as widespread as late Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain warm, even with the clouds and rain. By the time the rain is all wrapped up and out of here Thursday afternoon, some locations may receive another 1″+ of rain.