ALERT DAY: Friday Evening Storms
Due to the threat of severe storms Friday evening, the Weather First Team is going with an Alert Day on Friday. Stay weather aware if you have outdoor plans. It will likely turn out that not all of the ABC 6 News area receives severe weather, but there is a chance of a severe storm through much of southeast Minnesota and north Iowa Friday after 5pm. Hail and damaging winds are the primary threats. We’ll have a lot more information through the day on Friday to keep you updated.