A few showers, thunderstorms Saturday, mainly in north Iowa
Widespread showers are moving in again late Friday evening to early Saturday morning, but widespread rain is not expected Saturday. A few, isolated showers are possible prior to 7am, otherwise most of the day will remain quiet. There is a possibility of a few showers and thunderstorms moving into north Iowa by 8pm, and some may make it to I-90 before weakening quickly. Overall, Saturday will remain quiet through the daytime hours. More widespread and consistent rain is on the way for Sunday. The risk of severe weather in the ABC 6 News area is low, but not zero.