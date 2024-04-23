A couple systems look to provide some soaking rain this weekend
A more active weather pattern is going to kick into gear late this week with a couple storm systems showing the potential of soaking rain. The first area of low pressure moves in Thursday night to Friday morning, affecting us through Friday night into Saturday morning. A following wave moves in Sunday, lasting until Monday morning. Some thunderstorms will likely join the mix, although it is too far out to say whether there is the potential of any strong to severe storms. ‘Tis the season!