A BIG weekend warmup
Thursday and Friday are going to be seasonably cool and gusty. Winds will shift and a ridge of high pressure will take over this weekend, bringing temperatures up to the 70s Saturday. Some locations will make it to the upper 70s, nearing 80 degrees Sunday afternoon. This warm stretch will continue through Monday before more seasonable, cooler air moves back in with a storm system on Tuesday. Looking farther out, temperatures will remain closer to the norm for this time of the year from the 18th through the 24th of this month.