Warming Back Into The 70s Today

We will be mixing in the cloud cover with the sunshine today, with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s, thanks to the light south wind. The warm-up will get our atmosphere a little unstable once again later in the day, enough to where we are tracking a few isolated showers & t-storms making their way through the area.

The forecast models continue to trend mild for our area this week, with highs well into the 70s, possibly even the 80s at times! Our average high for this time of the year should be in the middle 60s.

We will be dodging daily chances for showers & t-storms all-week, with only minor chances today & Wednesday, thanks to the daytime heating creating a little uneasiness in the atmosphere each day. Thursday is trending pretty quiet, with showers & t-storms moving in later in the evening, lasting throughout Friday (on & off).

The Minnesota Fishing Opener & Mother’s Day Weekend, both this weekend, are both looking a little soggy & even stormy at times as well. Highs look to stay in the the 70s despite the rain chance.