Warmer weather expected as May begins

Temperatures over the next several days will be bouncing around from the 50s to the 60s with clouds and chances for rain, however toward the second half of next week and as May begins, there are signs of a big warm-up as temperatures soar to well above average.

The jet stream will amplify to the north by the middle of the week leading to an upper-level ridge developing over the central part of the United States while low pressure troughs are expected along the east and west coasts.

Warm air will surge into the region leading to well above average temperatures as highs are expected to climb well into the 70s.

The Climate Prediction Center has a high probability of above average temperatures over the first several days of May.