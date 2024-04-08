Warmer days ahead with a few, spring showers

A storm system has kept clouds over Minnesota and far northern Iowa today, keeping many from seeing the partial eclipse. Boo! But, it’s going to be brighter and warmer soon, with clouds gradually decreasing later Tuesday and temperatures coming back to the 60s.

Showers will move through parts of southern Minnesota Monday evening and skies remain mostly cloudy Monday night into Tuesday morning. Look for a little more sunshine Tuesday, but not a wall-to-wall blue sky. Temperatures will be in the 50s most of Tuesday, topping out around 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon. The warming trend continues into Wednesday as highs climb to the mid-60s Wednesday afternoon.

A few showers are probable late in the day Thursday as a storm system scoots south of us, bringing more cloud cover back. It won’t be much rain and looks to remain mostly in southeast Minnesota and maybe a sliver of northeast Iowa.

Sunshine is back to end the week and will last through the weekend. As a ridge of high pressure takes hold this weekend, highs are going to be back in the 70s and warm air sticks around into at least the beginning of next week.